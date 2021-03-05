From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

It was a black Thursday in Aba, Abia State following the death of six persons in a ghastly auto accident involving a Towing truck and two commercial tricycles popularly known as keke . The dead persons were occupants of the tricycles.

It was gathered that the Towing truck, with registration number, AFK 13 XA, said to be driven by its conductor, was going against traffic on the Alaoji-Aba axis of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway, when on getting on top of the rail-line bridge known by locals as Flyover, the driver of the truck lost control.

A witness said in an attempt by the driver to regain control of the vehicle which was heading towards the Osisioma end of the Expressway, the truck ram into two oncoming tricycles, with registration numbers:SSM 391 WZ and BZR 336 QH, both loaded with passengers and headed towards the Alaoji Auto Spare Parts Market.

Four of the occupants of the tricycles died instantly while others were injured as a result of the impact of the accident.

Immediately the accident occurred, the conductor of the truck who was driving, was reported to have jumped down from the truck and ran away.

Security agents, Road Safety personnel and sympathisers who thronged to the scene of the accident, helped in carrying the injured to the hospital while the dead were deposited in the morgue of a nearby hospital.

However, after a while, reports came that two of those taken to hospital had died, bringing the number of death in the accident to six.

While police had towed the truck and the two tricycles to the station, the driver of the truck was still on the run as at the time of filing this report.