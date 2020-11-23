Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A fatal accident that occurred along Nkwelle Ezunaka/Nteje axis of the Onitsha – Awka Expressway has claimed six lives and left 11 others with varying degrees of injuries.

A statement by the acting Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, Kamal Musa, said the accident occurred as a result of over speeding.

“Six people were killed and 11 injured in a fatal crash involving a mini white bus belonging to CDO transport company with registration number BGT 313 XA and a white truck without a registration number recorded at 1710hrs this evening November 22, at Niwelle Junction along Nteje – Onitsha express way. Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the crash occurred as a result of excessive speeding leading to loss of control of the bus and crashing eventually.

A 17 people, 11 male adults and six female adults were involved in the crash. Eleven male adults who sustained varying degree of injuries were rushed to Iyi – Ene Hospital Ogidi by FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command who deposited corpses of the dead victims at the Mogue after doctor’s confirmation, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, Andrew Kumapayi said.