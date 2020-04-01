The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says that six people have died while an adult male has survived in an accident at Ikorodu area of the state.

According to LASEMA’s Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, the accident involved a Dangote cement truck and a commercial vehicle along Lekki-Epe expressway.

He said that the Dangote Silo truck reportedly fell on a fully-loaded commercial vehicle conveying seven passengers, six of whom lost their lives. He, however, credited the unrelenting efforts of the LASEMA Response Team that crossed over from yesterday night with the eventual rescue of an adult male trapped under the truck.

He said a preliminary report on the accident which occurred before midnight after Epe long bridge, inwards Lekki-Epe Expressway, had it that “on getting to the scene of the incident, a Dangote cement silo truck with unknown registration was discovered to have fallen on a fully-loaded commercial taxi OPEL car, with registration number SMK-312ES.

“At the time of reporting, a total of seven people were trapped in the car, while six of them, unfortunately, had lost their lives.”

The updated report has it that “with the aid of LASEMA heavy-duty equipment, the emergency responders were able to extricate a male adult victim (Lekan) alive and handed him over to LASAMBUS crew on ground.”

The update recorded that after recovery, aside from Mr Lekan who was rescued alive, all other victims of the accident were adult males.

“Also, a total of 6 other male adults were recovered dead from under the accidented silo truck and were handed over to FRSC officials for onward transfer to the morgue.

“The accidented truck was recovered off the road to a nearby layby.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nosa further noted that prior to this incident, another LASEMA Response Team in another operation recovered a containerised truck involved in a lone accident on Awolowo Road Technical School Ota-Ona, Ikorodu, Lagos.

According to him, a preliminary report found that the articulated truck developed a mechanical fault while in motion and was thus involved in the lone accident on Awolowo Road Technical School Ota-ona

“The LASEMA Response Team promptly responded to the accident of a containerised truck with an unknown registration number after the distress calls were received from the control room at the above-mentioned address.

“The cause of the incident was due to mechanic fault (propeller). The road has been cordoned off for the safety of vehicular activities

“LASEMA Response Team, LASTMA and Nigeria Police were responders at the scene.

“No lives were lost, but goods worth a fortune were destroyed.

In another development, LASEMA and its First Responders extinguished the fire that broke out at Mateco Slippers Company Odogunyan Ikorodu.

Preliminary report regarding the fire outbreak at Mateco Slippers Company in Odogunyan states: “The LASEMA Response Team promptly responded to the fire outbreak at the aforementioned address when it received a distress call from the control room.

“The cause of the fire cannot be ascertained.

“LRT Lions Squad, Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Manufacturing Association Of Nigeria (MAN) and Lagos State Police Service (Sagamu Road Division) responded to save the situation.

“No lives were lost, nor injuries sustained at the scene of the incident but some of the raw materials used in the slippers company were destroyed as a result of the inferno.

“The fire was put out by men of the Lagos State Fire Service, and dampening down concluded.”