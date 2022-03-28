By Christopher Oji

Six people died yesterday in an accident which occurred in front of the Eleganza factory on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

The crash, which involved a loaded tanker with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), a truck and a motorcycle killed a total of six males.

The accident, which occurred at about 6pm, caused a serious fire outbreak, forcing people to scamper for safety.

A witness, John Maduka, said the two vehicles went up in flames and that the motorcycle rider was caught up in the fire.

He thanked God that the accident did not occur during church service period as the casualty figure would have been colossal.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos Sector Command Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, “the six males died in the inferno resulting from the collision of the loaded tanker with PMS and the truck, while the bike rider was caught up in the fire; the corpses have been deposited at the mortuary.”

The commander charged motorists who ply the roads, especially the Lekki-Epe Expressway, to avoid wrong overtaking and be safety conscious at all times.

Ogungbemide said that all the responders which included FRSC, Lagos Fire service, Nigeria Police and other sister agencies were making efforts to remove all the crashed vehicles and bikes off the road.

He also advised motorists plying all roads to be careful and drive safely because the crash was as a result of recklessness of the two articulated vehicles while trying to overtake each other.

He reiterated that the Command’s war on reckless articulated drivers and rickety vehicles will continue unabated until desired results are achieved.