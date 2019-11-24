Christopher Oji

Six persons have died in a mysterious circumstances in Lagos within one week.

Giving insight on how the deaths occurred, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Of, DSP Bala Elkana, said a 50-year-old man at the weekend fell into a melting pot while operating a machine.

“At about 3.30 am , Sunday Usenobong , 50, a staff of Landcraft Industry Nig. Ltd, Odogunyan Industrial Estate, Ikorodu, allegedly fell inside a melting hot pot, while operating the company’s machine. Consequently, the victim died on the spot. Homicide detectives have visited the scene. The body was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing.

“In a similar circumstance , a 35-year-old man at the same weekend got trapped while operating a machine ,”at about 10 .20 m. Olatunde Femi , 35 , a moulding machine operator ,at Multipak Nig. Ltd., located at Plot F28, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, allegedly got trapped while operating the machine. Consequently, the victim died on the spot. Homicide detectives visited the scene. The body was also evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.

“On November 20 at about 8.15am, a wooden boat fitted with 30HP Yamaha Engine, operated by Adesuyi John, of Itun-Agan community, Anuwo-Odofin ,with 13 passengers on board, allegedly collided with an NPA TUG boat, with inscription ‘Lárana and No 9252723, at Itun Àga area, Amuwo Odofin. Consequently the wooden boat capsized and the passengers got drowned.

“However, teams of narine policemen, firefighters, and other emergency management agencies swiftly mobilised to the scene .11 of the passengers were rescued alive while two others are still missing. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations is ongoing”.

According to Elkana , on November 17, a 26 -year old man drowned while swimming at the National Stadium, Surulere ,”at about 1810hrs, police received a distress call that Sodiq Yusuf ,26, of number 26, Horgan Bassey Street, Surulere ,allegedly got drowned while swimming in the National Stadium swimming pool in Surulere. A team of policemen was mobilised to the scene. The victim was rescued and rushed to Randle General Hospital, Surulere ,where he later died. The body was deposited at the Mainland General Hospital morgue, Yaba ,for autopsy “.

Elkana said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths that occurred within the period under review.