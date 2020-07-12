Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than six persons yesterday lost their lives in a fatal road accident along Ondo-Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The accident which involved a commercial Volkswagen Jetta car marked REE 446 KP and an articulated truck also rendered some people injured.

An eyewitness said the truck had a brake failure and rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

It was gathered that passersby and residents of the area used an axe to cut the car to pieces in order to bring the remains of the victims out of the wreckage.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr Ahmed Hassan who confirmed the accident said the injured persons were already receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

Hassan cautioned drivers against over speeding, advising them to always ascertain the condition of their vehicles before hitting the roads.