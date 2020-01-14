Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that six persons lost their lives in a road accident at Opi Agu Nsukka-Enugu bypass, Nsukka Local Government Area yesterday.

Mr Ogbonnay Kalu, the Sector Commander of the corps in Enugu, confirmed the incident to Daily Sun on phone.

He said that a commuter bus travelling from Kaduna to Port Harcourt had a collision with a tipper lorry loaded with sharp sand at about 7.30am.

“There was a fatal accident that involved a commuter bus and tipper lorry this morning at Opi-Enugu road.

“Six persons died instantly while others sustained serious and minor injuries.

“The victims were taken to Bishop Shanahan Hospital in Nsukka,” he said

He added that the affected vehicles had been towed away for further investigation and to give way for smooth traffic on the road.

A witness, who pleaded anonymity, told our reporter that the accident happened at a sharp bend along the road.

The source said that the tripper collided and crushed the commuter bus beyond recognition, killing six persons instantly, leaving others occupants of the bus badly injured.

“I was coming from Enugu to Nsukka when our vehicle ran into the

ugly scene. The commuter bus was badly damaged; dead and injured people littered the ground.

“Quick intervention of men of FRSC, Nsukka and other security agents saved the situation from recording more casualties as the injured ones were promptly evacuated to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Daily sun gathered that the bus loaded from Kaduna to Port Harcourt on a night journey before the accident occurred.