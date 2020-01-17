The traditional ruler of Nye Nwe-Ali Elele Alimini, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Jonathan Amadi, has received a vehicle from the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The royal father had his palace attacked and his vehicle completely burnt down by hoodlums who accused him of working with the security forces to stop them from illegal oil bunkering in his domain. Apart from the vehicle, the army also constructed a perimeter fence round his palace to save him from future attacks.

Presenting the vehicle to the royal father at the closing ceremony of Crocodile Smile IV, the GOC, 6 Division, Major-General Felix Agugo, said the Nigerian Army was moved by the plight of the traditional ruler, who he said displayed the true qualities of leadership, and decided to restore his dignity.

He commended him for standing on the path of truth and urged other traditional rulers to emulate Eze Amadi and rid the region of all forms of criminality and other social vices.