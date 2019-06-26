Lukman Olabiyi

Police have docked six men for allegedly breaking into the house of a serving judge in Lagos State, Justice Mariam Emeya, and stealing jewellery worth N 30 million.

The defendants: Mujaudu Alawiye, 59, Achrigbo Sunday, 20, Emmanuel Frank, 23, Akintunde Jude, 28, Adeniji Bashir, 18 and Boniface Nneji, 52, were arraigned before the state magistrates’ court, Igbosere.

The defendants are facing a four-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, breaking, entering and stealing preferred against them by the police.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Edward Abiodun, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on May 28, 2019.

He said that the incident took place at about 12.am, at House of Chevron Route, Ajah.

Abiodun said that the defendants broke and entered into the dwelling place of Justice Mrs Mariam Emeya.

The prosecutor said that all the jewellery stolen, included four sets of gold bangles, one set of small bangles, one big gold chain, one small gold chain, four gold rings, three sets of gold jewellery, four sets of gold earrings, four sets of gold pendant, two gold hand chain, a set of gold with big blue precious stone, a big set of gold, all total N30million, property of Justice Emeya.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are punishable under Sections 411,307 (a) (c) and 287 (5) (f) of the criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

However the defendants pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Consequently, Magistrate Mrs O.O Oshin, granted the first and sixth defendants bail, in the sum of N100,000 each and the second, third, fourth and fifth defendants bail in the sum of N300,000, each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the addresses of the sureties must be verified.

The case was adjourned till July 3, for mention.