At least, six people were killed at the Dutse Alhaji area of Bwari Area Council in Abuja, following attempts by hoodlums to hijack the protest.

It was gathered that one of those killed was among a group of people who attacked the #EndSARS protesters. While the identity of his killers were unknown, five other people were reported killed by security operatives.

The development which caused panic in the area consequently, led to the police post in the area being razed down by irate youths.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO in the FCT Command, Mariam Yusuf, did not respond to calls enquiries. She didn’t pick her calls or replied to a message sent to her phone.

However, eyewitnesses accused security operatives of turning a blind eye to attacks by hoodlums, while swooping on #EndSARS protesters.

Prior to the violence, there was tension in some parts of Sokale and FO1 areas of Kubwa, following invasion by soldiers who fired sporadically to disperse protesters.