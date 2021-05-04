From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Tension is brewing in Usaka Ukwu Community in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State following the renewed boundary crisis between the people of the community and their Nkaria counterparts of Akwa Ibom State.

Unconfirmed reports have it that at least, six persons from Usaka Ukwu were killed and several others battling for survival in various health facilities in the local government and Umuahia, the State capital as a result of the attack.

It was gathered that people from the community are leaving their houses to take refuge in other neighbouring communities following the killing and abduction of several members of their kinsmen by the Nkaria indigenes.

While the cause of Monday attack on the Usaka Ukwu community could not be immediately ascertained, sources within the Ikwuano Local Government hinted that the remote cause of the kiling and abduction of persons from the community cannot be far from the long rivalry between the two border villages over a large expanse of land that has been in context over the years.

The Usaka Ukwu people alleged that while the onslaught in their community which lasted between 10pm till 5am was going on, no security operatives acted on the alarm they raised.

Abia State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu who also confirmed the Monday attack on Usaka Ukwu Community told journalists on phone that contrary to reports that many were killed in the attack, it was only one person that has officially been confirmed dead out of the three persons that sustained injuries. “As a government, we condemn in totality the act of violence. “The National Boundary Commission has visited the area and very soon they will delineate the boundaries properly. We are calling on the communities involved to exercise restraint and avoid shedding of blood. “We have also directed security agencies to maintain a buffer zone to ensure that there is no further escalation of the situation.”