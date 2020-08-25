By Gabriel Dike

Details have emerged how six Federal Government appointees in the Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG) boycotted the emergency virtual meeting held on Tuesday to approve the appointment of the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola.

Fourteen members of the Governing Council were expected to participate in the meeting which was chaired by the interim chairman, Dr. John Momoh but only eight members took part.

The Federal Government through the National Universities Commission (NUC) asked the Registrar/Secretary to Senate and Council to immediately convene a meeting of the two bodies to nominate and confirm the appointment of a new acting VC.

The NUC memo dated August 22, 2020 was signed by the Director, Directorate of the Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Maiyaki, said the acting VC will oversee the affairs of the university pending government’s decision on the report of the Special Visitation Panel.

The Federal Government advised the Registrar, Mr. Oladejo Azeez to honour and ensure full compliance with the directives of the visitor as appropriate. The registrar failed to comply as he directed the closure of the Main Auditorium, venue of the Senate meeting.

The breakdown of Federal Government nominees that boycotted the emergency council meeting include Bayo Adaralegbe, Rev. Yomi Kasali, Dr. Saminu Dagari, Alhaji Alli Hussien, Mr. Oluwarotimi Shodimu and Mr. Oladejo Azeez, registrar to council.

One of the council member told Daily Sun that the registrar didn’t attend the council meeting in spite of government sending him a circular to convey the two meetings.

His words: ”Can you imagine that all the Federal Government nominees on council boycotted the meeting. They are protesting against government decision. The registrar refused to do his statutory duty as secretary but decided to shut the venue of the meeting, so as to stop Senate members from electing a new acting VC.”

The governing council of UNILAG on Tuesday approved the appointment of Prof Ogunsola as acting Vice Chancellor.

Prof Ogunsola, formerly Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services) was on Monday elected acting VC by 135 votes out of 167 Senate members that participated in the election. She defeated Prof Ben Oghojafor, Deputy VC (Development Services) who scored 31 votes while one vote was void.