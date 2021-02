City of Life Miracle Centre has concluded plans for the six hours of intensive prayers and miracles, between 6am and 8am (two-hour programme), 8am to 10am, and 10am to 12pm for celebration.

Venue: 2, Odozi Street, Oremeta Junction, Ojudu Berger, Lagos.

According to the general overseer, Reverend JohnPaul Okwok, God will perfect miracles and wonders for all attendees.