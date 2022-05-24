No fewer than six Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists were killed in a rival clash with the Boko Haram insurgents affiliated to the Jam’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad, in the fringes of Sambisa forest.

The Boko Haram faction was said to have attacked a convoy of ISWAP terrorists last Sunday night, between the Kaffa and Litawa axis, in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

A counterinsurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, disclosed that intelligence reports from military sources had it that six of the ISWAP terrorists were confirmed killed, while one of their vehicles was damaged. At about 0700hours, the ISWAP insurgents on six gun trucks and three motorcycles arrived at the Kaffa axis to evacuate the dead bodies, and then proceeded to the Wajiroko axis.

“The infighting and bitter rivalry between the two terrorists factions had intensified with both groups hunting to kill each other at any given opportunity,” the source said.