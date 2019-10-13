Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Six persons kidnapped by heavily-armed gunmen eight days ago in Gurin, a remote border town in Adamawa between Nigeria and Cameroon have regained their freedom after N4.4 million was paid as ransom, our correspondent has gathered.

A relative of the abducted persons who wanted anonymity told our correspondent that the victims were released in the early hours of Sunday after the ransom was paid.

“We were in the bush since morning and have just returned with all the kidnapped victims after their release.

“The total amount paid by the families of the victims summed up to N4.4 million,” he said.

The kidnappers had earlier made a demand of N60 million ransom to release the victims.

Our source revealed that “two persons from the same family paid N1.5 million for the ransom, three members of another family paid N2.4 million while another victim paid N500,000 to free himself from the kidnappers.”

The victims were kidnapped on Saturday, October 5, 2019, while on their way to inspect their livestock in a forest about three kilometers away from Gurin town where they usually, tend their livestock during the rainy season.

The police PPRO, Adamawa State Police Command, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the development, saying the victims were assisting them with relevant information that would lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.