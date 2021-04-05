From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Six abducted victims abandoned by fleeing kidnappers have been rescued by a combined security team of the police and the military along Warri-Sapele road in Delta State.

The victims were whisked away in one fell swoop when gunmen intercepted the Toyota Sienna bus with registration number BWR 301 SU, they were traveling with.

The gunmen, who waylaid the bus at Okutolo junction, opened fire, killing the driver instantly, and injuring a female passenger before leading the victims into the bush.

But they had hardly gone far when joint security operatives chasing them were closing in and they abandoned the victims and fled, according to the acting Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development.

Edafe said the rescued victims were Edoma Rita, Evelyn Chinwekwe, Believe Omoruyi, Linus Kojo, Idolo Christina and Ojemudia Esther, adding that the injured passenger was rushed to the hospital, but was later confirmed dead on admission.

“Expended shells of 7.62, 39mm ammunition were recovered from the scene. Manhunt for the arrest of the hoodlums is ongoing,” he said.