From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Police Command said its operatives raided a den of criminals, killing six suspects in a gun duel.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, said other suspects fled with gun shot injuries into the bush, adding one Ak 47 rifle, one pump action gun, one AK 47 magazine with 25 live ammunition were recovered.

Edafe added that four suspects were also arrested with one locally made Barretta pistol in their possession.

He said the suspects, including Efe Oyenikoro, Felix George, Emmanuel Job and Joan Yapiteghe, were in a Sienna bus marked LSR 813 XL along Patani-Bayelsa road, where they were intercepted by operatives on stop and search mission.

Meanwhile, more facts have emerged on how gunmen invaded Ashaka Police Station in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Locals said the hoodlums numbering over 20, all masked, came in through Ase Creek and started heavy shooting, to scare away the few officers.

The masked men, thereafter, went to the cell and freed some inmates before setting two of the buildings and a patrol van ablaze.

The incident, which has heightened tension in the community, occurred at about 1am, yesterday.

Ashaka police station is the third that has been attacked in the state within the last one month, during which a patrol van was also set ablaze.