Five Sudanese protesters and an army major were shot dead in the capital, hours after protest leaders and the ruling generals reached a breakthrough agreement on transitional authorities to run the country.

Earlier on Monday, the generals and the protest movement said a breakthrough had been reached in their talks over handing of power to a civilian administration. “At today’s meeting we agreed on the structure of the authorities and their powers,” Taha Osman, a spokesman for the protest movement, told AFP.

“The authorities are as follows: the sovereign council, the cabinet and the legislative body,” he said. Osman said another meeting would be held on Tuesday (yesterday) “to discuss the period of transition and the composition of the authorities”.