From Joseph Obukata, Warri

At least five people have been reported killed in a renewed cult war in Jesse, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Daily Sun learnt that the victims were killed between Sunday and Wednesday when two cult groups clashed in the oil producing area.

It was gathered that four people were killed at Boboroku and Irodo communities of Idjerhe kingdom. Another victim, a motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada rider, was shot dead along the road on Sunday night.

Community sources told Daily Sun that the current war may not be unconnected with a battle of supremacy between two rival cult groups.

One source, yesterday, said the killings were connected to unending rivalry by two cult groups ‘but this killing was something else, two of the five people who were killed were vigilantes and an Okada rider’.

A resident, who preferred anonymity, said: “It is becoming a monthly thing. It’s always cult killings. Youths are being killed in their prime and we want action on this.”

Sources said that security agencies are becoming handicapped over the incessant cult war in the area because, “the boys involved in these cult wars have political godfathers, hence, the police have not been able to effect any arrest since the mindless killing started over a year ago.

When contacted, the Monarch of Idjerhe kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Monday Obukowho Whiskey (JP), who spoke in a telephone conversation, said that he had since placed a curse on cultists in his domain, saying those engaging in cultism would continue to suffer calamity.

He said that one of the youths allegedly sponsoring the cult war has been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the state police command.

Also, one David Nwachukwu from Ochienyim of Amagu community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was yesterday killed by suspected warlords from the neighbouring Adadama community in Abi local government area of Cross River State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred yesterday, when the warlords invaded the community in their numbers.

Sources in the community, who confirmed the incident, said the warlords also set some buildings and property of Ikwo people ablaze during the attack.

A stakeholder in the community and member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Chinedu Ogah, who also confirmed the incident in a statement said “the information reaching me has it that unknown warriors suspected to have come from Adadama in Abi Local Government of Cross River State invaded Ochienyim Amagu community and killed Mr David Nwachukwu whose picture is attached here during the cause of their operation.