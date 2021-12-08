From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was a heavy gun battle between soldiers and armed robbers in two Imo communities, Umuaka, Oba in Njaba and Isu Local Government Areas, respectively, yesterday morning.

A source from the community told Daily Sun that the incident, which occurred at about 7am, left over six people dead, including one of the robbers.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The source said the indigenes of Umuaka community had alerted the military men on patrol in that area of the activities of the robbers, who later fled on sighting the soldiers.

The military men, the source said, caught up with the armed robbers at Oba community, where both engaged each other in a serious gun duel, leading to the death of one of the robbers and five people from the area, including a student, while other members of the robbery gang escaped with bullet wounds.

“The robbers came to our community this morning; they were operating when our people reported the incident to some soldiers around.

“They responded immediately and gave the robbers a hot chase, caught up with them at Oba, where both of them started shooting at each other, the soldiers killed one of the robbers, while others escaped with bullet wounds, but about five people from that area were alleged to have been killed by stray bullets during the gun battle,” the source said.

When contacted, the State police spokesperson, Mike Abattam, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .