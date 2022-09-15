The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said six persons were killed and six others sustained various injuries in an accident in Malam Tanko village on Abuja – Kaduna road of Tafa Local Government Area of Niger.

Mr Kumar Tsukwam, the state Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday that two commercial busses loaded with 17 passengers were involved in the road mishap.

Tsukwam said the accident occurred on Wednesday at about 5:50 p.m., explaining that the accident involved two commercial busses marked BRE147 XA and other one without registration number.

He said five others among the 17 were unhurt.

” The victims and the corpses were taken to Sabon Wuse General Hospital and the vehicles were handed over to police division in Tafa LGA,” he said.

The commander blamed the accident on speeding, diversion and loss of control.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

The road safety officer said the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.(NAN)