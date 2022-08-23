From Abel Leonard, Lafia

No fewer than six supporters of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, lost their lives in a motor accident last Saturday, in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The supporters, who were inside a red Sharon vehicle conveying supporters of Kwankwaso who was on a visit to Nasarawa to commission the NNPP Secretariat in Lafia, the state capital.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has condoled with the families of the deceased, as well as the leadership of the NNPP, over the death of some of the party’s supporters involved in the accident.

Sule, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ibrahim Addra, yesterday, described the death of the NNPP supporters as lamentable and urged more caution as the country inches towards another political campaign period. While expressing sadness over the loss of lives, the governor prayed for the repose of those who lost their lives and wished those who sustained injuries quick recovery.