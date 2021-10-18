Six men were arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court in Ibadan on Monday for alleged issuing forged Oyo State Government tickets and documents to motorists in the state.

The men are Emmanuel Adima, 52, Akeju Joseph, 45, Ademola Ademola, 45, Adehanmi Bamidele, 42, Omolayo Segun, 40, Tunji Ojamo, 48, and Ahmed Segun, 40.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants, of undisclosed addresses, were charged on two – counts of conspiracy and forgery.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Amos Adewale, told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.

Amos said “the defendants on October 15, 2021, at about 2:30 pm at Danax, Adamasingba and Alesinloye areas of Ibadan, were caught issuing forged Oyo state government tickets and documents to unsuspecting motorists.

He said that the offence is contrary to Section 465 and punishable under Section 467 (3)A and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr David Adesanya, asked for the bail of defendants on liberal terms, while they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the matter till Dec . 13 for hearing. (NAN)