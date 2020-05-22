Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tension is brewing between Awba-Ofemili community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra and Ibite-Olo community in Ezeagu council area of Enugu State following a land dispute between the two.

Already, six persons from Awba-Ofemili, according to the Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Chief Anaelo Nwanelo, have been missing and have not been found for over six months .

Nwanelo who briefed newsmen in the community on the situation said that his people have not been able to cultivate in their land since the friction started as that was to enable the both state governments settle the matter amicably.

He, however, alleged that the people of Ibite-Olo still went to the disputed farmland to cultivate as though they were being energized to do so by some officials of the Enugu State government from that area.

“The youths in Awba are not happy but we have been pleading with them to calm down let us resolve the matter peacefully.”

We should be allowed to cultivate on our land. The land belongs to us”, he said. The Traditional Prime Minister further alleged that three of his people have been abducted in their farmlands and dumped to languish in Enugu prison on trumped up charges and have been there since about six months ago when they were abducted from their community.