By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested six most wanted suspected cultists in the State.

The suspects had been on the police watch list over a long period of time.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “The command, in separate operations within the week, apprehended six members of a notorious cult group, who have been on the wanted list of the command for their roles in various cult clashes in Sagamu and its environs, which led to the death of not less than four people.

“The suspects, Rafiu Osokoya (a.k.a Osama), Azeez Abiola (a. k.a Scofield), Ogunsanwo Waheed (a.k.a 50cent), Toheeb Ayodele (a.k.a Emir), Kolawole Adegbenro and Azeez Taiwo, were arrested following information received by the CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin, led anti cultists unit that the hoodlums were holding a nocturnal meeting along the Ayepe/Odogbolu area on how to unleash another round of terror in the Sagamu area of the state.

“Upon the information, the team moved to the area where the suspects were rounded up, but some of them escaped. On interrogation, the suspects confessed belonging to the dreaded Eiye cult group, who have been unleashing rain of terror in Sagamu since the beginning of this year.

“They confessed to killing one Animashaun in Sagamu and another person, simply identified as Ekwe, also in the Sabo area of Sagamu.They further confessed that their group was responsible for the death of one Adigun and Elewure, both of whom were killed at the Isote area of Sagamu early this year, during one of their nefarious operations.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, who commended the team for a job well done, has ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. He also directed that the suspects be arraigned in court as soon as possible.

