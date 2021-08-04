From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Monday, attacked Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho and Kikoba villages in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing six persons in the areas.

A report from the Defence Headquarters’ Operation Safe Haven, which was contained in a statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, noted that “the armed assailants attacked the mentioned villages early Monday morning, and swiftly left six residents dead.”

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack in strongest terms.

The governor, in the statement signed by the commissioner, further said: “Responding to a distress call, troops arrived at the location and engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat.

“In addition to the casualties, it was reported that eight houses, six huts, one motorcycle and a generator were razed during the attack. Some maize crops were also destroyed.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his sadness over the attack and condemned it as an action of depraved entities stripped of every shred of humanity.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims, and sent his condolences to their families.

“The governor tasked security agencies working in the area to sustain thorough investigations into the incident.”

