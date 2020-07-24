Communication is an integral part of the administration in any institution, be it family or business. As vital as communication is, it’s often not effectively portrayed. To a business organization, a lack of effective communication means hindering the growth of the company. Communication becomes even more vital when employees are working remotely. For you and your remote team to stay on top of it, these 6 need-to-know steps must be adhered to. Irrespective of the state of your remote employees, whether full-time or part-time, you have to make sure that things are done right the first time.

Define The Goals Of Your Remote Employees

The process of goal setting for remote employees is the same as you would have in a physical department. Here before they embark on any project, your expectations must be made known to them from the onset. Though these goals and targets will depend entirely on the nature of the job and expectations of your business or clients, the process is still the same.

For instance, if you’re running a social media marketing campaign, you need to set defined goals and get everyone in the team. Everyone should aim for the same thing, like increasing your client’s social media followers by 100% in 6 months.

Tips: Aside from making sure that the goals are well defined, and the same communicated to them, minimize the risk of miscommunication.

Be Proactive In Managing

To effectively manage your remote team, being proactive is necessary. Carry your team members along in all that's happening in the company and inform them of any significant project ahead of time so that they would get themselves prepared for it. As a manager, show your communication skills by example. Respond to emails on time, evaluate work done as well as attend to complaints on time.

Collaborate Effectively

It would be out of place to have many different communication platforms for various members of the team. To avoid such confusion and such a thwart in communication, ensure that you collaborate with all your remote team. Make sure they all have the same communication medium installed on their devices, and they can use them.

Encourage Feedback And Discussion.

Communication is a two-way phenomenon. There seizes to be effective communication if there isn't feedback after receiving a message. So you need to encourage your remote employees to ask questions. This will go along way to minimize errors while carrying out the assignments.

Minimize The Risk Of Interruptions

If your employees’ environments aren’t conducive enough to encourage remote work, there are bound to be tons of distractions that can affect productivity and workflow. Undoubtedly some of these distractions are unavoidable, but you have to be sure that you’re not the cause of the worse. The idea is to try as much as you can to keep off during their walking time to allow for maximum concentration.

However, in case of an emergency where you need to know the progress of a project, you can message but keep your messages short and direct.

Communicate Using The Right Method At The Right Time

Don't make the mistake of using the wrong tool to communicate with your team at the wrong time. Are they often busy with work? Then, a short call will suffice over a long email. Emails should be reserved for single messages like setting up video conference times or sharing documents. Instant messaging, on the other hand, should be for organizing the social aspect of a remote team, discuss specific issues of the project, or having brief catch-ups.

Conclusion

Communication is synonymous to growth and productivity, so don’t get it thwarted, think and act smart yet keep it simple. The aim should always be that everyone understands the project and what’s expected of them to minimize error.