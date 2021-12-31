From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have neutralized 22 Boko Haram/ISWAP members during a special operation along Borno borders with Niger Republic.

MNJTF in a statement from its headquarters in N’Djamena, Chad’s capital, yesterday, said the troops with air support, carried out offensive on Boko Haram/ISWAP enclaves in Malam Fatori, a restive town along the Lake Chad shores.

Spokesman of the force, Col Muhammad Dole, said troops were met with strong resistance from the terrorists who used vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices During the operation tagged Operation Sharan Fage.

“In the course of this operation, 22 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised, five of their gun trucks, five motorcycles and several logistic bunkers used by the terrorists, were destroyed.”

He also said eight assault rifles (AK47 ) were recovered though six of the force were killed in battle

“Regrettably, six members of the JTF (2 officers and 4 other ranks) from both countries paid the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty with about 16 wounded in action.”

He said 17 suspects were arrested in the general area of the operations.

Malam Fatori, situated on the Nigeria- Niger borders, some 220 kilometres to Maiduguri, Borno’s capital, has been severally attacked and twice seized by Boko Haram.