The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), has said that only six political parties have fielded candidates for 21 chairmanship positions in Dec. 7 Local Government poll in the state.

ADSIEC Information Officer, Mr Innocent Daniel, made this known while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Yola.

Daniel said the other parties only fielded candidates for councillorship positions.

He named the six parties as -Action Alliance (AA), Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD).

Daniel said screening of all candidates had been concluded and the list of those cleared pasted at the commission’s headquartres and Local Government offices.

He, however, could not confirm whether some candidates were disqualified after the screening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cleared candidates will contest for 21 chairmanship and 226 councillorship seats in the poll.(NAN)