From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command said it arrested six members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Abuja.

Their arrest followed a violent protest embarked upon by the group, who went on rampage destroying public property with stones and other dangerous objects and attacking innocent citizens, including police officers.

FCT police public relations officer, Mariam Yusuf, who made this known, said all the arrested suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations is concluded.

Yusuf, in a statement, said: “The FCT police command on Monday, 25th day of January, 2021 has successfully restored calm in the Central Business District after professionally dispersing a violent protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN)-Shiites.

“Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects. Consequently, six members of the proscribed sect have been arrested and will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, wishes to reiterate that the command will not condone any form of attack on its personnel, equipment or other public property, as all culpable persons will face the full wrath of the law.

While appealing to residents to remain calm and lawabiding, the command wishes to reassure residents of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.