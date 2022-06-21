Six PhD holders in different fields and 169 others recently graduated from the Police Training School (PTS), Ikeja, Lagos.

At a colourful ceremony held at PTS training ground, the commandant of the school, Deputy Commissioner of Police Musa Garba decorated the graduates with their new ranks.

Among the PhD holders who graduated and were promoted were Dr. Elvis Otobo, Dr. Goodluck Enimakpokpo, Dr. Peter Akhidenro, Dr. Kehinde Dunsi, Dr. Glory Udaya and Dr. Adaramewa Olusuyi.

In his address, PTS commandant, DCP Garba, described the graduation as a memorable day that would not be forgotten in a hurry by the 175 graduates.

Garba said the 175 supernumerary police applied for promotion and were admitted on merit, stressing, “Your decoration is based on merit and also meet the requirements of the Police Act.

According to him, the advanced course would further help them to support the conventional police in the discharge of their duties.

The commandant said the new ranks would come with greater responsibilities expected of them to discharge their roles in their communities, the police and the country.

Garba warned the graduates against any involvement in criminal activities and stressed that those found wanting would face disciplinary actions, in line with the Police Act.

One of the PhD holders, Enimakpokpo, said he and his colleagues joined the supernumerary police to support the regular police to protect their communities and places of work.

He explained that the refresher course took five weeks, while the training was for three months, adding, “We learnt discipline and how to enforce the law.”

Enimakpokpo disclosed that they took 15 courses, noting, “Having spent five months, I now know the police are a disciplined force. I will go back to the society and correct the wrong perception about the police.”

The General I of the course, Mr. Samuel Ajiboyede, appreciated the commandant for his style of leadership and for conducting the graduation ceremony for the 175 graduates.

He also lauded the various course officers for their positive impact on the graduates and assured the commandant of their remaining worthy ambassadors of PTS.

