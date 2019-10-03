Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Information reaching our correspondent has it that, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday morning, abducted six students and two teachers of a private secondary school in Kaduna.

The cases of abduction are becoming a daily occurrence in the city as the kidnappers now move from house-to-house to seize their victims mostly for ransom.

A police spokesman in Kaduna, DSP Yakubu Sabo, could not confirm the development as at press time saying, he was still working on the matter to make it more official.

But another source quoted him as saying, the kidnappers gained access to the school through a weak perimeter fence.

“The gunmen invaded the school through a porous fence in the early hours of Thursday morning, went straight to the female hostel and abducted the students.

“He added that the two teachers residing inside the school were also kidnapped by the bandits and their whereabouts are yet unknown.

“The command’s spokesman explained that a combined team of Police Mobile Force and Anti-Kidnapping Squad had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits,” a media source said.