Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has rescued Joanna Drenkat, six-year-old kidnapped daughter of the Senior lecturer with the University of Jos, Dr. Nandi Drenkat, who was shot to death by kidnappers at the University of Jos Staff Quarters, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Chuka Egbuka, stated this yesterday while briefing journalists in Jos and said one Ali Mohammed, a kidnapper, was arrested after gun battle on the hills of Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Egbuka said one kidnapped victim, Chiboze Josephe, was also rescued unhurt after gun battle.