Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Police Command is investigating the kidnap of the 6-year-old son of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Nengi Talbot.

The unidentified gunmen were said to have broken into the Commissioner’s Opolo, Yenagoa residence, from where they whisked the boy, Antonio Talbot, away to an unknown destination.

The Police are said to be worried that gunmen could enter the Commissioner’s quarters on a Sunday with all its security and carry out a kidnap operation.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Asinim Butswat, in statement appealed for calm, assuring that the Police are on the trail of the kidnappers.

“On 22/12/2019 at about 2230 hours, about four unknown gunmen invaded the residence of the Commissioner for Water Resources; Hon. Nengi Talbot, at the New Commissioners quarters, Opolo, Yenagoa, and abducted his six-year-old son, one Antonio Talbot, to an unknown destination.

“The Command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects. Investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.