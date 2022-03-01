From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

A High Court sitting in Isiaka, Ivo Local Government Area (LGA), Ebonyi State, at the weekend, ordered the swearing-in of Okoro Uchenna Paul as the substantive Chairman of Ameze Development Union(ADU), Ishiagu community in the local government.

There has been a crisis in the community, since 2017, over the leadership of the mineral-rich community with lives lost and property destroyed.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Okoro had approached the court praying to be declared winner of the chairmanship of the union election conducted by Chief Isaac Chukwu as ordered by the court in 2017.

The suit was filed by Okoro against Chukwu.

Chukwu was the Caretaker Committee Chairman and also the electoral committee chairman of the development union election which Okoro won in 2017. He sworn-in as the chairman until last Saturday, after the high court, presided over by Justice Franklin Edem, ruled that he should be immediately sworn-in as the chairman of the Amaeze Development Union.

In his ruling, the Presiding Judge, Justice Franklin Edem, ordered Chukwu to immediately swear-in Okoro and other people elected as the executive of the union.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“That the respondent is, hereby, mandated to inaugurate, not only the applicant but, also, the other persons who won the election conducted by the Electoral Committee of Amaeze Development Union, as the substantive executive members of the Amaeze Development Union.

“That the respondent is also mandated to hand-over the affairs and items of the property of Amaeze Development Union under his custody as the Caretaker Chairman thereof to the Applicant for the smooth management of the affairs of the said community,” the ruling stated.

Counsel to Okoro, Chikadibia Elom, commended the court for the ruling which he said has ended the six years crisis in the community.

On his part, Counsel to Chukwu, Jeremiah, said the court ruling would be obeyed.

Performing the swearing in ceremony, Chief Isaac Chukwu charged Okoro and his team to ensure they return lasting peace in the community.