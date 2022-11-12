From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has reopened a major cattle market along the Nigeria/Cameroon border in the northeast part of the country, shut down over six years ago due to Boko Haram attacks.

Zulum flagged off the reopening of the cattle market at Gamboru-Ngala, a twin town at the edge of the central part of Borno State along the border with Cameroon Republic Saturday.

“I am glad to officially flag off reopening of Gamboru Ngala international cattle market which was closed for more than six years due to activities of Boko Haram terrorists,” the governor declared.

The reopening of the market, an economic life wire and trading hub of the area, accentuates gradual return of social and economic activities to the area, residents and local authorities said.

Gov Zulum however warned traders and cattle dealers against sabotage of government security measures in the area.

“As you resume transportation of cattle from Ngala to Maiduguri and other parts of the country, i want to sound a strong warning particularly to cattle marketers and all stakeholders to desist from any act of sabotage,” he said.

He assured the people of the area of government support for their businesses but also asked them to cooperate with the military and other security agencies.

He congratulated the marketers. Be said the resumption of cattle businesses around the border area will enhance means of livelihood and also help in generating revenue to the government purse.

Commanding Officer (CO), 3 Battalion Nigerian Army Gamboru-Ngala, Lt. Col Tolu Adedokun assured the people of the area of adequate security, protection of lives and property.

Leader of the cattle marketers, Alhaji Yakubu promised to ensure all catle markers adhere strictly to the rules and regulations guiding the market.

Gamboru-Ngala witnessed the first deadly attack by Boko Haram in 2014. The insurgents overran the town and hoist their flag. They were driven out by the Nigerian military though the insurgents returned again the second time until the town was recaptured by troops on 1st September 2015.