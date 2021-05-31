The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu North senatorial district, has passed a vote of confidence in the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Members of the party in the zone said it was in recognition of Governor Ugwuanyi’s landmark performance across the three senatorial districts.

The PDP faithful disclosed that they arrived at the decision after a six-day assessment tour of the development projects embarked upon by the governor in the state, ahead of the 6th anniversary of his peaceful and people-oriented administration.

At a well-attended meeting of the party leaders and stakeholders at its zonal office in Nsukka, they said despite the economic quagmire and paucity of funds, which is confronting Ugwuanyi’s administration and the country at large, he had performed satisfactorily.

At the meeting were 102 ward chairmen of the party, six local government chairmen of the party, 17 state executive members from the zone, among others.

A communiqué issued after the meeting was read to journalists by Mike Onyeze, Enugu North zonal chairman.

They observed that the unfriendly economic situation that greeted the present administration had remained unabated six years into the eight-year term of the government and the end was not yet in sight.

“Consequently, as the PDP in Enugu North senatorial district, embarks on an effort at retooling and refocusing the Party for greater efficiency and effectiveness, it became necessary to assess our government’s impact on our people to ascertain the extent to which the Party has delivered on our campaign promises irrespective of the unsympathetic economic situation under which the government operated and still operates.

“The assessment tour comprising of all state and zonal officers of the Party from Nsukka Senatorial District started on Monday, May 17, 2021 with a tour of Igbo-Eze North Local Government; then Igbo-Eze South Local Government (May 18, 2021); Nsukka Local Government (May 19, 2021); Uzo-Uwani Local Government (May 24, 2021); Igbo-Etiti Local Government (May 25, 2021), and Udenu Local Government (May 26, 2021) respectively.”