Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Soprano Plc, an ICT company, Mr Arto Tenhunen, says the biggest risk to cyber security remains human mistakes, which account for about 60 per cent of the criminality recorded.

Tenhunen who made this known in Lagos, explained that it was easy for cyber criminals to gather information to attack the internet.

According to him, when we lose cell phones or computers and somebody comes across them, the individual could extract vital and personal information to attack the owner.

He said that cyber security was a much bigger business than drug business, “it is much easier, they hold the information we are sharing on the social media.

“It is very easy for criminals to gather the information from the internet.

“Years before, the cyber criminals had to hack but now they find everything on the internet your children`s name, home address your birthday and whatever.

“As I said, cyber criminality is a bigger business than drugs, meaning that it is easier because with drugs you have logistics problem.