About 60 former Ecobank workers in Kaduna, on Monday, took to the streets to protest what they termed “unjust sack” and called on the Federal Government to intervene in the matter..

The Northern Coordinator for the retrenched staff, Muhammad Yashe, said the protest was held in Kaduna in order to show their grievances.

Yashe said that about 60 staff members in Kaduna and about 920 staff nationwide were recently retrenched by Ecobank.

He said the staff retrenchment was uncalled for at this critical time of economic hardship, and appealled to the government and labour unions to assist in compelling the management of the bank to pay their terminal benefits in full.

“The disengagement of staff last week by the Ecobank was uncalled for. Some of us have spent over 20 years working with the bank. At the end, they sack ed us without even paying our entitlements in full.

“Some of us were given meager amount after retrenchment. That amount can’t even sustain or enable us establish businesses to continue to build our lives.

“We are calling on the government and labour unions in the country to intervene. We will continue to push for our right. I have served the bank for 12 years but no kobo was ever given to me as leave allowance while I was in service.

“Other entitlements were also never paid to us but we never complained. At the end, they sacked us without paying us our entitlements. I am appealing to the government and labour unions to help us fight for our right.

Also speaking, Mr. Yusuf Ataguba, who is also an affected staff, said that Ecobank has robbed him. “I have worked for over 20 years with this bank. I dedicated my youthful age working with them only for them to retrench us without pre-information. This is robbery. I am appealing to the bank to pay us our full severance packages without delay. That is why we came out to protest and tell the world to come to our aid.

“We want the world to know and we want the National Assembly to come to our aid. The National Assembly should review the labour laws where necessary to safeguard Nigerian citizens against unlawful acts by employers.