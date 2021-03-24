From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Sixty practising journalists in the South-South and South-East have benefitted from a capacity-building workshop which held at the Africa Institute for Public Policy (AIPP) in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The three-day critical workshop with the theme: ‘The Convergence Journalism,’ was organised by Folio Communications, publishers of Daily Times titles in conjunction with Dangote Group and AIPP.

The workshop afforded participants the opportunity to hone their critical skills needed to deliver better results in the face of disruptive technologies.

Addressing participants who were drawn from both private and public media practitioners in print, electronic and online, chairman of Folio Media Group, Fidelis Anosike urged them to leverage on the lectures delivered to adapt to the changing media landscape globally.

Anosike stressed that such adaptation has become imperative because of new technologies which keep disrupting human endeavours including the media.

‘This workshop comes at a time Nigeria and the entire world are under a new normal, no thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic and at a time new technologies a re disrupting how practitioners in various industries, the media inclusive, perform their roles.

‘Those who fail to adapt to these changes are most likely to be left behind and this is no good news to anyone.

‘In the media industry in particular, new trends are evolving as the days come by. One of which is the coalescing of media forms, otherwise called convergence journalism, which participants have been exposed to by the resources persons,’ he said.

Delta State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Michael Ikeogwu, who was one of the participants lauded the organisers of the workshop, saying that they have broaden the horizon of practitioners.