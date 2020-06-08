Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that 50 or 60 percent of the mysterious deaths recorded in Kano may have been triggered by COVID-19.

He made the disclosure at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

According to him, “979 deaths were actually recorded in eight municipal areas in Kano. The peak was in the second week of April. The verbal autopsy suggests that 50 or 60 percent of the deaths may have been triggered by COVID-19.”

According to him the indices of COVID-19 in Kano had improved.

Details later…