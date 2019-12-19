Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 60 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Dec. 18 to Jan. 17, 2020.

The NPA made this known in its publication, “Shipping Position”, a copy of which was made available to News Agency of Nigeria

(NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

According to the document, the ships are expected to arrive at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, Lagos.

The publication indicated that the ships contained petrol, automobile gasoline, containers, general cargo, steel pipes, bulk sugar,

frozen fish, steel prod, bulk salt, buck wheat, used vehicles, lab/base oil and caustic soda.

NPA reports that 55 ships arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, fuel, general cargo, used vehicles, automobile gasoline and crude palmolien.

It stated that “36 other ships are at the ports discharging general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, bulk gypsum, petrol, frozen fish, automobile

gasoline, bulk sugar, bulk salt, vehicles and ammonium.”

It added that nine ships carrying containers had cancelled their voyage. (NAN)