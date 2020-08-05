Romanus Okoye A 60-year-old gardener, Sunday Akpan, yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos over alleged defilement an 11-year-old fish hawker.

The police charged Akpan, who resides in Ebute Ilaje, Bariga Lagos, with defilement and he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Nurudeen Thomas, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 15, at 10 a.m. at his residence in Bariga, Lagos. He alleged that Akpan tricked the minor into following him home to collect money for the fish he bought.

Thomas said that the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.