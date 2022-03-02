From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Over 600 youths from across African countries are on course to access a coveted three-year mentorship program under an initiative promoted by two key organisations, the pan-African non-governmental organization, Grand Africa Initiative (GAIN) and the supranational- intergovernmental body, Global Union and its permanent mission (GU & GU’s-GHCF).

The program titled “GAIN-Global Union Mentorship Program for African Youths”, is scheduled to kickoff in the second quarter of 2022, and targets youths from all African countries.

The scope of the mentorship covers business, governmental affairs, leadership, global partnership, education, peace, understanding of tolerance and other cultures, community empowerment for sustainable growth.

In a statement jointly issued by both organizations, the Executive Director of GAIN, Chinwe Okoli, disclosed that 78 youths, comprising an equal number of male and female would be selected to be mentored directly by His Excellency, President Fabrice Houmard, of the Global Union and its Permanent Mission.

Of the more than 600 applicants, in addition to the 78 candidates who may be selected, more candidates could be admitted in a parallel programme through further selection process, and they would be mentored in group classes.

According to Ms. Okoli, “The mentorship programme is in line with one of the goals of GAIN which is providing a mentorship platform to bridge the knowledge gap between the highly experienced mentors and the youths, thus accelerating their growth, personally and professionally.”

Speaking on the importance of the program, the President of the Global Union, His Excellency, Mr. President Houmard stated that the GU-GAIN mentorship programme is also intended to show that no country should be too far for you, that no culture and no colour should be disregarded, and that you can learn so much from each other and achieve so much more with stable and sustainable cooperation in togetherness.

“Building more solid bases and safety also for our youth, our future, for all, not through oppression, not through conflict, not through war, it’s a footprint and sign of togetherness and freedom of existence and human being, but only in an upswing of sustainable education, togetherness, economic diplomacy, peace and new growth of a better tomorrow, of a better future.

“With these words and on behalf of the GU-GAIN, I wish the youths many successes, take your time and acquire knowledge, jump over your shadows and learn as long as you can, because no one can take the knowledge away from you. We will also roll out the programme in other countries and continents, depending on the time available”