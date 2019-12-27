Over 600 widows, orphans and the less-privileged from Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State are to benefit from the welfare package of the member representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo.

A statement said the gesture was in fulfillment of the lawmaker’s promise to dedicate his four-year salaries to the “poorest of the poorest orphans and widows” in his constituency.

Dr. Agbo had, during the electioneering promised not to draw a penny from his statutory salaries all through his stay in the office.

Agbo, who is Chairman, House Committee on Narcotic Drugs and Spokesman of the Reps’ Minority Caucus, has since June 11this year, inaugurated an 11-man committee, to scout for the beneficiaries and also draw modalities for the disbursements.

According to the statement, Dr. Agbo, popularly known as the Moving Train and the feedback lawmaker is set to disburse N10m of his salaries to the most vulnerable orphans and widows of his constituency.

“The disbursement will hold on Monday, December 30, 2019 at a colourful event, to be chaired by Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, the Senator representing Benue South”, the statement said. Arrangements have been concluded to feed the beneficiaries and transport them to and fro Okpoga, the venue of the event.”