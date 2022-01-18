No fewer than 600 women groups, drawn from different parts of the country would, next Tuesday, converge on Abuja for a solidarity walk, tagged: “One million women march for GYB” for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Operating under the auspices of Women United For Yahaya Bello (WUYABEL), the women groups, including non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, religious, professional bodies, women in media, politics, market women as well as top women entrepreneurs, among others, will storm Abuja to drum support for the governor, especially as the nation prepares for the 2023 presidential election.

The organisers said the women groups, having concluded that the nation requires one with pedigree, youthfulness and capacity to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, have taken it upon themselves to collectively canvass support for Governor Bello, who they said had demonstrated the ability to resolve the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria.

A statement by the Global Coordinator of WUYABEL, Hanatu Adeeko, said the gathering would be the first of its kind “especially now that the political stage is almost set.”

According to the women of substance across key sectors of the Nigerian economy, Bello, as governor, has redefined governance in Kogi State with sterling and verifiable performance, especially in the areas of women and youth empowerment, poverty alleviation programmes, massive infrastructure development, and health care delivery among others.