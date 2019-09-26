Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has approved the release of the 2017/2018 promotion arrears for the over 6,000 workers in its employ who took part in the last promotion examinations.

The Head of Civil Service, Mr. Effiong Essien, who made the disclosure in Uyo, said Governor Udom Emmanuel’s decision to approve and facilitate the release was to give way for the 2019 promotion to be closely followed.

Governor Emmanuel had told the press in Uyo on Tuesday that his initial hard-starting on government-worker relationship was due to huge debt arrears and backlog of entitlements of civil servants inherited from the previous administration.

The head of service said the governor has also approved the release of funds for the scheduling of the pre-promotion examination seminar and subsequent conduct of the Administrative and Professional Officers Compulsory Class Examination (APOCE) and other promotion formalities.

Essien described the governor’s gesture as another demonstration of his usual sincere concern for workers.

He thanked the governor for his continued concern for the workers and congratulated the benefiting workers as they migrate to their next grade levels.

He, however, charged the elevated workers to be dedicated to duties to reciprocate the governor’s kind gesture.