Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited is to refine 60,000 barrel per day (bpd) of crude oil when it commences operation.

‎The Refinery’s Head Quality, Health and Safety/ Community Relations, Segun Okeni, disclosed this yesterday during an inspection tour by the seven members Edo State House of Assembly to the site at Ologbo, Ikpoba-okha Local Government Area of the state.

He said the modular refinery would commence operation between end of September and mid-October, adding that the first phase of the project would target 1,000bpd, 6,000bpd for the second phase, and 60,000bpd in the long run.

‎Okeni stated that the first phase of the refinery is 99 percent completed, adding that it would target four products which include, 55 per cent of diesel, 38 percent of fuel oil, less than 10 percent of naphta and the rest will be gas to power the processing equipment.

‎Explaining the economic potentials of the project, he said on commencement, the refinery would boost the economy of the locality, state and Nigeria at large.

“Some of the products will be exported thereby boost foreign exchange and by the time we extend it to different phases, we would be able to take care of more than 80 per cent of diesel requirement in Nigeria. That is the vision we have in the next five years.