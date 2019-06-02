Uche Usim, Abuja

After earlier hitches, 60,000 candidates finally underwent the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Computer Based Test (CBT) in 94 centres who applied for various vacant positions in the national oil company.

In Bwari, Abuja centre, candidates arrived for the CBT at about 8am but half of the computers at the centre did not come up, leaving the candidates frustrated.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Corporate Services of the NNPC, Mr. Isa Inuwa, made this disclosure after visiting some CBT centres along with the NNPC Recruitment Steering Committee in Abuja.

A release today in Abuja by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted Mr. Inuwa, as saying that the 2019 NNPC recruitment exercise was for the Corporation to replace some of its retiring staff and to refresh the system with fresh hands.

“The recruitment exercise by the NNPC is driven by the corporation’s manpower needs. There are about 60,000 candidates who have been short listed and you cannot allow the CBT to run for many days because we have enough facilities to accommodate those short listed and they are batched into three groups to avoid every form of impairment,” he stated.