Uche Usim, Abuja

After earlier technical difficulties, 60,000 candidates finally underwent the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Computer Based Test (CBT) in 94 centres who applied for various vacant positions in the national oil company.

In Bwari, Abuja centre, candidates arrived for the CBT at about 8am but half of the computers at the centre did not come up, leaving the candidates frustrated.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Corporate Services of the NNPC, Mr. Isa Inuwa, made this disclosure after visiting some CBT centres along with the NNPC Recruitment Steering Committee in Abuja.

A release today in Abuja by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted Mr. Inuwa, as saying that the 2019 NNPC recruitment exercise was for the Corporation to replace some of its retiring staff and to refresh the system with fresh hands.

“The recruitment exercise by the NNPC is driven by the corporation’s manpower needs. There are about 60,000 candidates who have been shortlisted and you cannot allow the CBT to run for many days because we have enough facilities to accommodate those shortlisted and they are batched into three groups to avoid every form of impairment,” he stated.

Mr. Ughamadu explained that the recruitment exercise was conducted in the public glare as part of the corporation’s business culture of running its processes with integrity and accountable to the people, stressing that NNPC as a public corporation would always set the pace for other public institutions to follow.

The release quoted some of the candidates as commending the NNPC for conducting a seamless and transparent computer based recruitment test that offered them employment opportunity.

NNPC, an equal opportunity employer in the Oil and Gas Industry value chain, including exploration, refining, transportation and marketing of petroleum products, recently placed advertisements to recruit some categories of new hands to buoy its operations nationwide.

The ongoing recruitment exercise by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) kicked off via nationwide advertisements in the national dailies and online media on Wednesday, 13 March, 2019, followed by shortlisting of qualified candidates who sat for the CBT on June 1, 2019.